A gas-tax increase would be the “cheapest and quickest way” to boost funding for Missouri’s roads and bridges, the state’s transportation director said Thursday.

Director Patrick McKenna made that comment during a visit to Cape Girardeau.

McKenna said he is “encouraged” a state legislative task force is discussing transportation needs and how to fund them. The task force of state lawmakers is expected to make recommendations to the full Legislature by Jan. 1.

Twenty-six states have raised their gas tax in the last four years, McKenna said after speaking to about 30 people at the Southeast Missouri Pachyderm Club at Dexter Bar-B-Que.

McKenna told the Republican crowd Missouri last increased its fuel tax in 1996.

The state gas tax totals 17 cents per gallon.

But over the last 20 years, the purchasing power of Missouri’s gas tax has dropped to 8 cents because of inflation and improving fuel economy of vehicles, according to the state agency.

At the same time, the cost of asphalt, concrete and steel has doubled, the Missouri Department of Transportation said on its website.

Missourians pay a relatively small amount per month for roads and bridge, McKenna said.

The average Missouri motorist pays about $360 a year in state and federal transportation taxes and fees, far less than the average Missourian pays for cellphone service, he said.

Missouri’s transportation revenue totaled almost $2.5 billion in fiscal 2016, McKenna said. Nearly two-thirds of that revenue came from state user fees, including the fuel tax. Federal funds accounted for the other third, he said.