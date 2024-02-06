MoDOT digital message boards taking funnier approach

ST. LOUIS -- Public-service announcements on those electronic message boards along Missouri's interstate highways are getting cheekier as time goes by.

The signs mostly are used to alert drivers to road closures, work zones and accidents, but since 2009, the Missouri Department of Transportation also has used them for reminders about safe driving.

At first, MoDOT stuck to the basics: Don't drink and drive. Don't litter.

But the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that every month, two traffic engineers and two communications specialist brainstorm new messages for the roughly 250 digital message boards across the state.

Among the recent: "Did you run out of blinker fluid?," "Eyes on the road: Head out of apps" and "Camp in the Ozarks not in the left lane."

A spike in traffic fatalities in 2014 prompted department leaders to re-evaluate the boards, said Linda Wilson Horn, a MoDOT communications director who helps write the messages for the signs each month. The goal was to create attention-grabbers.

"Over 90 percent of crashes are attributed to human errors," Horn said. "So we were struggling to get these numbers down, and had to somehow try to get people to be more conscientious."