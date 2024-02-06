MoDOT awards contracts in Southeast Missouri

A $17,459,459 contract was awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. for resurfacing Interstate 55 in the following areas: Route KK to Route T in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties; Highway 51 to U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties; Highway 74 to Highway 77 in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties; and Highway 77 to Route M in Scott County.