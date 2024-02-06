All sections
NewsApril 3, 2020
MoDOT awards contracts in Southeast Missouri
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during an electronic ballot process held Wednesday, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation. ...
Southeast Missourian

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during an electronic ballot process held Wednesday, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Contracts include the following:

  • A $17,459,459 contract was awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. for resurfacing Interstate 55 in the following areas: Route KK to Route T in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties; Highway 51 to U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties; Highway 74 to Highway 77 in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties; and Highway 77 to Route M in Scott County.
  • A $265,000 contract was awarded to Putz Construction LLC for concrete pavement repair on major highways throughout the Southeast District.

Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction. For more information, call MoDOT’s customer service center toll-free at (888) 275-6636.

Local News

