MoDOT awards contract for Route K/Highway 25 roundabout project

Missouri Department of Transportation has awarded a contract for constructing a roundabout at the junction of Route K and Highway 25 near Gordonville in Cape Girardeau County.

The $2.3 million contract was awarded Wednesday, Jan. 3, to Fronabarger Concreters Inc.

Work on the project could begin as soon as next month, with an estimated completion date around November, about a year later than original projections, according to materials provided Thursday, Jan. 4, by MoDOT.

MoDOT officials said in 2022 the roundabout project was set for completion near Christmastime 2023. The cost for the roundabout itself was estimated at between $750,000 and $900,000, but after a study done by a consultant, right-turn bypass lanes were included as part of the project, pushing the estimate to roughly $2 million.