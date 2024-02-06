Model-aircraft enthusiasts take to the sky during Cape Fly Hi

The high-pitched whine of a small engine ratchets up as a miniature plane circles back toward the earthbound pilot during Cape Fly Hi, a Southeast Missouri Modelers Association model-plane air show held Saturday at Galaxy Park in Cape Girardeau.

The park, at 441 Gizmo Lane off Highway 177, has several amenities on site for model plane enthusiasts. A covered area paved with loose gravel offered shade to spectators and participants alike, and tables were set up for the model planesï¿½ flight preparation.

A blacktop runway awaited the planesï¿½ takeoff and landing.

Mark McCoy, a member since 2010, said he became involved because heï¿½d liked model aircraft since childhood.

McCoy held a controller, one half of the training system a more experienced pilot can use to help teach a novice how to work the controls, while David Strop, 9, took a small craft out for a test flight.

Stropï¿½s father, Sam McDaniel, watched his son maneuver the craft, and said, ï¿½I do think itï¿½s interesting ï¿½ itï¿½s a worthwhile hobby.ï¿½

ï¿½Thereï¿½s a lot of varietyï¿½ in the group, McCoy said. Members fly model warbirds and helicopters, and multi-rotor crafts ï¿½ drones, as theyï¿½re more commonly known.

Some models have as much as a 10-foot wingspan, he said, but most are smaller.

Member Mark Robert demonstrated one of his model planes, a 90-inch wingspan craft with a two-cycle, gasoline-powered engine ï¿½ like a weed-eater, he said.

Yellow and purple decorations on the balsa-wood body werenï¿½t painted on, he said, but were a coating that provides decoration and protection against the elements.

Robert, who works at Procter & Gamble and also owns MJR Custom Woodworks, said heï¿½s been interested in flight since watching crop dusters, years ago.