Model-aircraft enthusiasts take to the sky during Cape Fly Hi

The high-pitched whine of a small engine ratchets up as a miniature plane circles back toward the earthbound pilot during Cape Fly Hi, a Southeast Missouri Modelers Association model-plane air show held Saturday at Galaxy Park in Cape Girardeau.
The park, at 441 Gizmo Lane off Highway 177, has several amenities on site for model plane enthusiasts. A covered area paved with loose gravel offered shade to spectators and participants alike, and tables were set up for the model planesï¿½ flight preparation.
A blacktop runway awaited the planesï¿½ takeoff and landing.
Mark McCoy, a member since 2010, said he became involved because heï¿½d liked model aircraft since childhood.
McCoy held a controller, one half of the training system a more experienced pilot can use to help teach a novice how to work the controls, while David Strop, 9, took a small craft out for a test flight.
Stropï¿½s father, Sam McDaniel, watched his son maneuver the craft, and said, ï¿½I do think itï¿½s interesting ï¿½ itï¿½s a worthwhile hobby.ï¿½
ï¿½Thereï¿½s a lot of varietyï¿½ in the group, McCoy said. Members fly model warbirds and helicopters, and multi-rotor crafts ï¿½ drones, as theyï¿½re more commonly known.
Some models have as much as a 10-foot wingspan, he said, but most are smaller.
Member Mark Robert demonstrated one of his model planes, a 90-inch wingspan craft with a two-cycle, gasoline-powered engine ï¿½ like a weed-eater, he said.
Yellow and purple decorations on the balsa-wood body werenï¿½t painted on, he said, but were a coating that provides decoration and protection against the elements.
Robert, who works at Procter & Gamble and also owns MJR Custom Woodworks, said heï¿½s been interested in flight since watching crop dusters, years ago.
ï¿½I wanted to fly, myself,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½This is an easier route to get to fly something.ï¿½
Robert got his first plane at age 16, he said.
ï¿½You can get them a lot of different ways,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½This one was an ARF ï¿½ Almost Ready to Fly.ï¿½
He just needed to put in the motor and controls, he said.
Model aircraft companies also sell kits, he said, and those can be as rudimentary as pieces of wood in a box.
ï¿½Itï¿½s a lot of fun,ï¿½ he said, adding he tries to get out to the park at least once a month.
Only about 10 spectators had gathered by about 10 a.m., but more were expected later.
McCoy said the group is a charter of the Academy of Model Aeronautics out of Muncie, Indiana. In the past, he said, the air show has had between 75 and 80 pilots.
ï¿½Itï¿½s a great family event,ï¿½ McCoy said of the air show.
