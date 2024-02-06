All sections
NewsJune 25, 2018

Model-aircraft enthusiasts take to the sky during Cape Fly Hi

The high-pitched whine of a small engine ratchets up as a miniature plane circles back toward the earthbound pilot during Cape Fly Hi, a Southeast Missouri Modelers Association model-plane air show held Saturday at Galaxy Park in Cape Girardeau. The park, at 441 Gizmo Lane off Highway 177, has several amenities on site for model plane enthusiasts. ...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Mark McCoy lands his radio-controlled aircraft Saturday during Cape Fly Hi at Galaxy Park in Cape Girardeau.
Mark McCoy lands his radio-controlled aircraft Saturday during Cape Fly Hi at Galaxy Park in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

The high-pitched whine of a small engine ratchets up as a miniature plane circles back toward the earthbound pilot during Cape Fly Hi, a Southeast Missouri Modelers Association model-plane air show held Saturday at Galaxy Park in Cape Girardeau.

The park, at 441 Gizmo Lane off Highway 177, has several amenities on site for model plane enthusiasts. A covered area paved with loose gravel offered shade to spectators and participants alike, and tables were set up for the model planesï¿½ flight preparation.

A blacktop runway awaited the planesï¿½ takeoff and landing.

Mark McCoy, a member since 2010, said he became involved because heï¿½d liked model aircraft since childhood.

McCoy held a controller, one half of the training system a more experienced pilot can use to help teach a novice how to work the controls, while David Strop, 9, took a small craft out for a test flight.

Stropï¿½s father, Sam McDaniel, watched his son maneuver the craft, and said, ï¿½I do think itï¿½s interesting ï¿½ itï¿½s a worthwhile hobby.ï¿½

ï¿½Thereï¿½s a lot of varietyï¿½ in the group, McCoy said. Members fly model warbirds and helicopters, and multi-rotor crafts ï¿½ drones, as theyï¿½re more commonly known.

Some models have as much as a 10-foot wingspan, he said, but most are smaller.

Member Mark Robert demonstrated one of his model planes, a 90-inch wingspan craft with a two-cycle, gasoline-powered engine ï¿½ like a weed-eater, he said.

Yellow and purple decorations on the balsa-wood body werenï¿½t painted on, he said, but were a coating that provides decoration and protection against the elements.

Robert, who works at Procter & Gamble and also owns MJR Custom Woodworks, said heï¿½s been interested in flight since watching crop dusters, years ago.

ï¿½I wanted to fly, myself,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½This is an easier route to get to fly something.ï¿½

Robert got his first plane at age 16, he said.

ï¿½You can get them a lot of different ways,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½This one was an ARF ï¿½ Almost Ready to Fly.ï¿½

He just needed to put in the motor and controls, he said.

Model aircraft companies also sell kits, he said, and those can be as rudimentary as pieces of wood in a box.

ï¿½Itï¿½s a lot of fun,ï¿½ he said, adding he tries to get out to the park at least once a month.

Only about 10 spectators had gathered by about 10 a.m., but more were expected later.

McCoy said the group is a charter of the Academy of Model Aeronautics out of Muncie, Indiana. In the past, he said, the air show has had between 75 and 80 pilots.

ï¿½Itï¿½s a great family event,ï¿½ McCoy said of the air show.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

