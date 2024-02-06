Mobile food pantry slated in area

Patrons are asked to attend only the mobile held in the county in which they reside, and should bring a photo ID and piece of mail to show proof of residence. Patrons are asked to visit only one mobile food pantry per month, and receive only one box per household.

The drive-through distributions will allow patrons to stay in their vehicles, and patrons are asked to keep a space cleared for the box of food.

Additional information is at www.semofoodbank.org.