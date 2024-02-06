All sections
July 22, 2020

Mobile food pantries slated in area

Southeast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled upcoming mobile food pantries in response to COVID-19:

Southeast Missourian

Southeast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled upcoming mobile food pantries in response to COVID-19:

  • 6 p.m. July 30, Zalma General Baptist Church, 6369 Maple St., Zalma, Missouri
  • 10 a.m. July 31, Good Neighbor Pantry, 813 David Blvd., Sikeston, Missouri
Patrons are asked to attend only the mobile held in the county in which they reside, and should bring a photo ID and piece of mail to show proof of residence. Patrons are asked to visit only one mobile food pantry per month, and receive only one box per household.

The drive-through distributions will allow patrons to stay in their vehicles, and patrons are asked to keep a space cleared for the box of food.

Additional information is at www.semofoodbank.org.

