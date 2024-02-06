All sections
NewsJuly 1, 2020
Mobile food pantries slated in area
Southeast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled upcoming mobile food pantries in response to COVID-19. Included are: n 5 p.m. Thursday, Marquand City Park in Marquand, Missouri n 5 p.m. July 10, Red Star Baptist Church, 1301 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau...
Southeast Missourian

Southeast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled upcoming mobile food pantries in response to COVID-19. Included are:

  • 5 p.m. Thursday, Marquand City Park in Marquand, Missouri
  • 5 p.m. July 10, Red Star Baptist Church, 1301 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau
Patrons are asked to attend only the mobile held in the county in which they, and should bring a photo ID and piece of mail to show proof of residence. Patrons are asked to visit only one mobile food pantry per month, and receive only one box per household.

The drive-through distributions will allow patrons to stay in their vehicles, and patrons are asked to keep a space cleared for the box of food.

Additional information is at www.semofoodbank.org.

