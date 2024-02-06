Mo. treasurer cracks down on schools with mask mandates

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri's treasurer no longer will help schools refinance bond debt unless superintendents promise not to enforce face mask requirements and other COVID-19 safety measures issued by local officials.

Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick this month began requiring school districts trying to refinance bond debt to certify that they'll obey Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt's warning against coronavirus mandates, Missourinet first reported.

Schmitt this month threatened to sue school districts and local health departments that require masks. He cited a November ruling from Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green.

"These schools received certification forms because their bond deals were scheduled to close after the Attorney General communicated with schools about the court decision and we were made aware of several schools which did not intend to comply with the order," Treasurer's Office spokeswoman Mary Compton said in a Friday email.

Fitzpatrick's policy puts more pressure on districts to ditch mask and quarantine requirements. Without help from the Treasurer's Office, districts face higher interest rates on debts.