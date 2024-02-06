Mo. taxpayers paid $200K in Greitens legal fees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri taxpayers spent more than $200,000 in the months leading up to former Gov. Eric Greitens' resignation to defend his office's use of a self-deleting text message app, according to a state audit issued Wednesday.

In 2017, a lawsuit alleged Greitens' office used the app Confide to avoid being subjected to Missouri's open records laws. A judge dismissed the case this past July, ruling the app doesn't create government records that can be retained. Litigation remains ongoing.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway's report found most of the money funded private attorneys to represent the governor's office in the lawsuit, The Kansas City Star reported. Nearly $23,000 came from the state legal expense fund administered by the attorney general's office while the governor's office handled the remainder.

Greitens, a Republican, resigned last year amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign violations as he battled mounting legal bills and the pressures of defending against possible impeachment and a criminal trial. It's unclear how much the state has spent defending the lawsuit since his resignation.