Mo. swimmer likely infected with amoeba in Iowa dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri resident who was infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake has died, health officials said Friday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the patient died because of primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri ameba.

The death was first reported by the Des Moines Register.

Health officials said they believe the parasite was contracted at Lake of Three Fires near Bedford, Iowa, about 120 miles north of Kansas City. The name and age of the patient will not be released, officials said.