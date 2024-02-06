Kevin Johnson might not be facing imminent execution if he was white, attorneys speaking on his behalf told the Missouri Supreme Court on Monday, Nov. 28.

Meanwhile, Gov. Mike Parson announced he will not grant clemency. Johnson, 37, is scheduled to die by injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer William McEntee in 2005.

The state Supreme Court convened an emergency hearing Monday to consider special prosecutor E.E. Keenan's motion to vacate the death sentence. In October, St. Louis Circuit Judge Mary Elizabeth Ott appointed Keenan to investigate racial bias claims. His motion earlier this month stated that race played a "decisive factor" in the death sentence.

Still, Ott declined to intervene, prompting the hearing before the Missouri Supreme Court.

"The evidence was clear that there was racial discrimination infecting this prosecution," Keenan told the justices.

State Assistant Attorney General Andrew Crane responded that there was no reason the execution shouldn't proceed.

"It's a matter of undisputed fact that Kevin Johnson is guilty of first-degree murder and that a fair jury determined he deserves the death penalty," Crane said.

Keenan said former St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch's office handled five cases involving the deaths of police officers during his 28 years in office. McCulloch sought the death penalty in the four cases involving Black defendants, but did not seek death in the one case where the defendant was white, he said.

McCulloch does not have a listed phone number and could not be reached for comment.

Johnson's fate may rest with what the Missouri Supreme Court decides. The U.S. Supreme Court turned down a stay request last week. Meanwhile, Parson minced no words in announcing his decision to let the execution proceed.