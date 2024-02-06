Mo. Supreme Court sides against state in open records case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Public governmental bodies in Missouri cannot charge fees for the time attorneys spend redacting documents prior to their release to the public, the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the court ruling noted the Missouri Sunshine Law allows officials to charge requestors for "research" and "staff" time, but not attorney review.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson said the office was still reviewing the decision. A spokesman for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt declined to comment. Parson and Schmitt are Republicans.