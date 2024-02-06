Mo. Supreme Court asked to intervene in Politte case

Attorneys for Michael Politte, who was convicted at age 14 of killing his mother, on Wednesday asked the Missouri Supreme Court to free him after more than 22 years behind bars, citing now-disproven evidence, a faulty investigation and a flawed trial defense.

Rita Politte was burned to death inside her mobile home in Hopewell, Missouri, in 1998. Politte, now 37, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison after being tried as an adult. He is housed at the Jefferson City Correctional Center.

The Missouri Court of Appeals in September refused to hear the case, prompting the request to the state Supreme Court.

"Rita Politte deserves justice," the court filing states. "But she is not the only victim here. Her family, including her then 14-year-old, now grown, son Michael, are also victims of the State's failure to properly investigate and prosecute her murderer, not to mention their knowing misconduct. This Court can finally bring peace to this family."

In addition to asking Politte be freed, his attorneys are seeking an evidentiary hearing or appointment of a special master to investigate the case.

"Most basically, we believe Mike should be freed because he was convicted on the basis of false evidence," Politte's attorney, Megan Crane, said in a phone interview. "Everyone knows it's false. Even the state admits it's false."

But efforts to free Politte have failed because the state's judicial system "values finality over fairness," Crane said.