Mo. Supreme Court: $3 fee for sheriffs unconstitutional

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled a $3 court fee used to pay for sheriffs' retirements is unconstitutional.

Judges in a 6-0 decision issued Tuesday ruled the sheriffs' retirement fund is not related to the administration of justice, meaning collecting fees for that purpose is not allowed.

The case went before the Supreme Court after two Kansas City drivers who received speeding tickets in 2017 challenged the fees.