Some Missouri lawmakers are gambling on legislation to allow video lottery terminals to be placed in convenience stores, restaurants, bars and other establishments that have liquor licenses.

Supporters argue a Senate bill, which was recently heard in committee, will generate additional revenue for the state and create jobs.

The state’s lottery commission would license the operations.

Opponents contend the legislation will hurt casinos, force them to reduce employees and harm cities such as Cape Girardeau that receive casino revenue.

Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer voiced concerns Tuesday about opening the doors to more gambling activities, and said it also could lead to less casino revenue for the city.

Cape Girardeau receives about $3 million annually in casino revenue, which has been used to fund downtown improvements and such projects as a new police station and a dog park.

City policy prohibits use of casino money for general operations and recurring expenses such as salaries.

Meyer said officials at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, which opened in Cape Girardeau in 2012, have suggested the measure could reduce its revenue and force it to lay off employees.

The Southeast Missourian reached out to the Isle Casino for comment Tuesday, but officials from the casino did not respond to the requests.

Meyer said the legislation goes against Missouri’s long-standing policy limiting casino gambling. Thirteen casinos operate in the state, most of them in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.

“I think it really gets away from that approach,” he said.

The measure would allow establishments to have a maximum of five lottery terminals, except for fraternal and veterans’ organizations, which could have 10 terminals.