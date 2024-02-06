Mo. Senate votes to limit police use of chokeholds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Senate on Wednesday voted to limit when police can use chokeholds in a rare step by state lawmakers to take action in response to police violence.

The bill's 31-2 bipartisan passage in the GOP-led Senate came just days before lawmakers' Friday deadline to send legislation to Gov. Mike Parson, a former sheriff.

Little has been done by the Republican Legislature since a white Ferguson police officer fatally shot unarmed Black 18-year-old Michael Brown in 2014, sparking protests nationwide and putting Missouri in the center of debate over policing and Black communities.