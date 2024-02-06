Mo. Senate votes to limit impeachment of top officials

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri senators passed legislation Thursday to make it harder to impeach top officials, less than a year after former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in the face of potential impeachment.

The proposal, sent to the House on a 25-8 vote, would limit criteria for impeachment to "corruption and crime in office."

Republican Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden on Thursday said nothing in the legislation "would have changed the process and how it played out with Gov. Greitens," adding Greitens resigned before a House investigatory committee could vote on impeaching him.

But if the proposed constitutional amendment had been in place last year, it would have stopped House members from weighing whether to impeach Greitens over allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations occurring before he assumed the governorship in January 2017.

"Not accounting for things that we learned about prior to that person's tenure in office doesn't make any sense to me," said Democratic Sen. Jill Schupp, of the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur. "Greitens is a perfect example."