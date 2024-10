Mo. Senate passes expanded adult scholarship program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Seeking to bolster the workforce, the Missouri Senate on Thursday passed legislation that would extend and expand a scholarship program for adults to finish college degrees or get the advanced training needed for jobs.

The Fast Track grant program, which was created three years ago, is due to expire in August but would be prolonged for seven more years under the legislation that will go to the House. It passed the Senate by a 24-8 vote.

The bill would expand eligibility beyond college courses to apprenticeships and training programs, and would remove financial penalties for those who don't get a job and remain in Missouri.

"We have a worker shortage, a talent pool shortage," said Republican Sen. Lincoln Hough of Springfield who sponsored the bill. "The more avenues that we can give individuals to get the certificates that they need to better themselves and their families is a better thing for the economy and a better thing for our communities."

The scholarships are available for up to four semesters to people who are at least 25 years old or have not been enrolled in an educational program the previous two years. The grants are limited to those earning less than $40,000 annually for individuals or $80,000 for married couples.