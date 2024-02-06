Mo. Senate on track to pass voter photo ID requirement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri senators took another step toward requiring photo identification at the polls as the deadline for lawmakers to pass legislation approaches.

Senators compromised on the measure late Tuesday night, adding a Democratic-sponsored amendment to allow no-excuse absentee voting up to two weeks prior to the date of an election.

Currently, voters need to cite an excuse for why they won't be able to vote in-person on Election Day. Eligible excuses include plans to be out of town on Election Day and illness.

Democratic Sen. John Rizzo said under Missouri's current policy, some voters provide a "phony excuse" about out-of-town plans, for example, in order to cast ballots early.

"We don't need people to have to lie to cast a ballot early," Rizzo said. "In today's world where people are busy and they are running around, they should be able to go vote at a convenient time to them to exercise their constitutional right to vote."

The measure needs another vote of approval in the Senate before it can go back to the House, where negotiators will review Senate changes.

Lawmakers face a May 13 deadline to send bills to Republican Gov. Mike Parson's desk.