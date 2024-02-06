Mo. Senate OKs limits on race education in schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri K-12 public school teachers would face limits on how they talk about race and history under a bill approved Wednesday in the state Senate.

The GOP-led Senate gave the measure initial approval in a voice vote. Another vote is needed to send the bill to the Republican-led House.

The proposal is the latest of GOP-led efforts nationwide to push what supporters call parent's rights and crack down on what some conservative politicians have dubbed "critical race theory."

Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America's history through the lens of racism, which subscribing legal scholars say is systemic in the nation's institutions. But it also has become a catchall phrase to describe concepts some conservatives find objectionable, such as white privilege, systemic inequality and inherent bias.

The Missouri legislation would prohibit schools from making teachers say individuals are inferior, should get advantages or "bear collective guilt and are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by others" because of their race.

The bill includes exceptions for teaching about "sexism, slavery, racial oppression, racial segregation, affirmative action" and laws that lead to discrimination, as well as "discussing current events in a historical context."

Classes on Black, Native American, women's, Asian American and Latino history also are carved out in the measure.

Parents who believe their kids' teachers violated the rules would be able to file complaints with the state education department.

Supporters and opponents of the measure disagree on what the actual effect of the bill would be.