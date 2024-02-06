Mo. Senate looks for 'magic path' on redistricting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Meeting in a rare Saturday session, Missouri senators searched for what the chamber's leader described as a "magic path" toward resolving a weeklong filibuster against a plan to redraw the state's congressional districts.

Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz acknowledged various barriers remained between factions of the majority Republican Party who are divided over how aggressively to draw district boundaries to their advantage.

"With all of the people that have an interest in this map pulling in multiple different directions, we're still trying to find that magic path that could lead us to a resolution," Schatz said. "I'm not willing to give up."

All states must redraw congressional districts to account for population changes noted by the 2020 census.