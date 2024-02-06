All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 23, 2020

Mo. Sec. of State Ashcroft to visit Cape to 'reassure' voters

Missouri Secretary of State John R. “Jay” Ashcroft plans to visit Southeast Missouri this week as part of a statewide tour to reassure voters about the safety of in-person voting for the Nov. 3 general election and to provide information on the casting of absentee and mail-in ballots...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jay Ashcroft
Jay Ashcroft

Missouri Secretary of State John R. “Jay” Ashcroft plans to visit Southeast Missouri this week as part of a statewide tour to reassure voters about the safety of in-person voting for the Nov. 3 general election and to provide information on the casting of absentee and mail-in ballots.

Ashcroft, 47, will meet with local officials at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the chambers of the Cape Girardeau City Council.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The son of a former two-term Missouri governor, Ashcroft became the Show Me State’s top election official in January 2017.

He’s seeking a second four-year term in the November general election. The incumbent has four opponents, including 44-year old Democrat Yinka Faleti, a Nigerian-born St. Louis lawyer and West Point graduate who served two deployments in Kuwait during Operation Enduring Freedom.

“(Ashcroft) will be here (in Cape Girardeau) to clarify the election procedure and will reassure people about the process,” said Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox, adding Ashcroft has promised to visit all of the state’s 116 election jurisdictions.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy