Mo. renews call for national convention on term limits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The GOP-led Missouri Legislature on Tuesday renewed a call for a national convention to add congressional term limits to the U.S. Constitution.
The House voted 82-66 in favor of the resolution, narrowly passing it despite bipartisan opposition.
Supporters of term limits said they prevent legislators from holding on to power for too long.
Bipartisan critics argued term-limited legislators lack institutional knowledge, giving lobbyists and other political insiders more influence.
Missouri lawmakers initially called for a national convention on congressional term limits in 2018. That resolution was set to expire in 2023.
A convention won't happen unless legislatures in two thirds of all states join the call, and any amendments that came out of a convention would need to be approved by three fourths of all legislatures.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.