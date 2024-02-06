All sections
NewsMay 11, 2022
Mo. renews call for national convention on term limits
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The GOP-led Missouri Legislature on Tuesday renewed a call for a national convention to add congressional term limits to the U.S. Constitution.

The House voted 82-66 in favor of the resolution, narrowly passing it despite bipartisan opposition.

Supporters of term limits said they prevent legislators from holding on to power for too long.

Bipartisan critics argued term-limited legislators lack institutional knowledge, giving lobbyists and other political insiders more influence.

Missouri lawmakers initially called for a national convention on congressional term limits in 2018. That resolution was set to expire in 2023.

A convention won't happen unless legislatures in two thirds of all states join the call, and any amendments that came out of a convention would need to be approved by three fourths of all legislatures.

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

