Mo. officials: Progress made eliminating feral hogs

Jason Jensen, incident commander of Feral Hog Operations for Missouri Department of Conservation, said those numbers are slightly down from previous years. But he sees that as a sign of success.

"When you more than doubled your effort, but only found fewer hogs, that certainly would indicate that feral hog populations are not increasing, but they're decreasing," he said.

In 2021, the partnership assisted 1,308 landowners and scouted more than 3 million acres for feral hog damage. The top counties where feral hogs were killed include Iron County with 1,940 hogs, Wayne County with 1,329 hogs and Reynolds with 1,268 hogs.

Feral hogs are an invasive species that were reportedly released in Missouri in the mid-to-late 1990s by private individuals, Jansen said.