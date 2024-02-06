Mo. new Attorney General Andrew Bailey takes office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's new Attorney General Andrew Bailey officially took office Tuesday, Jan. 3, during an inaugural ceremony at the state Supreme Court.

Missouri Eastern District Appeals Court Judge Kelly Broniec swore Bailey in as his family flanked him.

Gov. Mike Parson appointed the fellow Republican to replace Eric Schmitt, who took office as Missouri's newest U.S. senator on Tuesday after voters elected him to Congress last year.

Bailey previously worked as the attorney for the Governor's Office under Parson.