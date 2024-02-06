Mo. military facilities named after heroes

Missouri's two largest military installations are unlikely to be among those targeted for a name change, as both are named for American heroes.

In the wake of recent racial unrest across the country, some have called for the renaming of military installations named after Confederate officers. Among the most well-known of the posts are three named after Confederate generals -- Fort Benning in Georgia, named after Henry Benning; Fort Bragg in North Carolina, named after Braxton Bragg; and Fort Hood in Texas, named after John Bell Hood.

Such concerns do not apply to Missouri's Army post and Air Force base.

The namesake of the Army's Fort Leonard Wood, near St. Robert, was a major general who spent 40 years serving the nation in military and civilian capacities, according to the post's website. Whiteman Air Force Base, near Sedalia, is named after 2nd Lt. George A. Whiteman, one of the first casualties during the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Fort Leonard Wood is a training center for Army troops, with several types of schools on site for specific military occupational specialties, including weapons of mass destruction and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats and hazards; military engineers; and military police.

George Whiteman Missouri S&T

Whiteman AFB is home to a fleet of B-2 Spirit Bombers and A-10 fighter jets. The base hosts Air Force, National Guard and Reserve units.

Leonard Wood

Born in 1860 in New Hampshire, Maj. Gen. Wood, a Harvard graduate, began his military career as an Army surgeon, serving in the frontier's Apache Indian Wars of the 1880s. He earned the Medal of Honor for valor.

He would later command the famed "Rough Riders" (1st U.S. Volunteer Cavalry), with Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt as his second in command, and was part of the Battle of San Juan.

Wood would become Army chief of staff. He served as military governor of Cuba and governor general of the Philippines.

After his military career, Wood nearly the Republican nominee for president in 1920.

He died in 1927.