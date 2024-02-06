Mo. man charged with teen's murder house fire kills teen

FLORISSANT, Mo. -- Prosecutors have charged a man with murder in the death of a 16-year-old boy in a fire at his suburban St. Louis home.

Bobby Copass, 39, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and first-degree arson after the victim, Dustin Baggett, died Saturday. Baggett was injured in a fire Friday at a Florissant home where he lived with his mother, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Copass is being held on $1 million bond at the St. Louis County jail.

Copass is a cousin of the boy's stepfather and was living with him and his family. Bagett's great-aunt, Patricia Lake, told the newspaper that Copass apparently set the fire after being asked to move out.