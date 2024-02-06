Mo. lawmakers pass voter photo ID requirement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers on Thursday once again passed legislation to require voters to show photo identification at the polls, as well as to allow two weeks of no-excuse early voting.

The GOP-led House voted 97-47 to send the bill to Republican Gov. Mike Parson, whose spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment Thursday on whether he plans to sign it.

Under the measure, voters who don't bring valid IDs to the polls could cast provisional ballots, which wouldn't be counted unless those voters return the same day with proper IDs or election authorities verify their signatures.

Valid forms of ID would include nonexpired driver's licenses, nondriver's licenses, and other government-issued photo IDs.

Senate Democrats compromised with Republicans last week to include the early voting provision, allowing the bill to pass.

Currently, voters need to cite an excuse for why they won't be able to vote in-person on Election Day. The change would allow in-person, no-excuse early voting for two weeks while requiring absentee voters to show photo identification.

The measure is the latest attempt by Missouri Republicans to require voters to show government-issued photo identification to cast ballots.