Mo. lawmakers approve more charter school funding

Currently, charter school funding is pulled from the local school district's funding based on the number of students who transfer there and other factors. Charter school advocates have argued that's not enough money.

Republican bill sponsor Rep. Doug Richey initially proposed pulling more funding from local schools to prop up charters, but critics said that would lead to a harmful cut in public school funding.

The bipartisan compromise instead pledges more money for charters while leaving public school funding untouched.