Mo. House rejects congressional map as standoff worsens

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House on Thursday overwhelmingly defeated a congressional redistricting plan passed by the state Senate, intensifying a standoff that could eventually force the courts to intervene to draw new voting districts.

Although Missouri has large Republican majorities in both legislative chambers, a conservative coalition has split with GOP leaders over how aggressively to gerrymander district lines to their favor. Turf wars also have erupted over which communities to split up in order to equalize the population among all eight districts.

Missouri is the only state that has not either enacted or at least passed a new U.S. House map after the 2020 census, though uncertainty also remains in Florida because of a gubernatorial veto and in other states because of court challenges. Louisiana's Republican-led Legislature on Wednesday overrode a veto by its Democratic governor and enacted new congressional districts.

Republicans currently hold six of Missouri's eight U.S. House seats, with Democrats representing districts based in St. Louis and Kansas City. Though some conservatives had pushed for a map that could give the GOP a shot at winning seven seats, the state House and Senate each passed different versions of maps projected to continue the GOP's 6-2 edge.

The Senate version has a slightly stronger Republican bent than the House version in the only politically competitive seat, the 2nd District held by Republican Rep. Ann Wagner. But the Senate map stretches Wagner's suburban St. Louis district south into rural counties and splits the Democratic-leaning city of Columbia -- home of the University of Missouri -- amid two largely rural Republican districts. State House members complained the Senate version didn't adequately keep communities of interest intact.

The House voted 129-26 to reject the Senate map, then requested the Senate grant a conference to try to work out their differences.

"This is a vote to continue the process, to continue discussion for the best possible map for all of Missouri," said Republican state Rep. Dan Shaul, chairman of the House Redistricting Committee.