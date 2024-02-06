Mo. House committee moves to end corporate income taxes

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The powerful Missouri House Budget Committee on Wednesday voted to phase out corporate income taxes.

Budget Chairman Cody Smith tacked the provision onto a key, Senate-approved bill to cut individual income taxes, the main focus of a special legislative session called by Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

The bill could come up for debate in the full House as early as today.

Under Smith's plan, corporate income taxes would drop from the current 4% rate to 2% over a series of years. The Republican's amendment would allow for continued, even more gradual cuts to the tax until it's completely eliminated.

The cuts would be triggered by higher-than-usual corporate income tax collections similar to those the state has recently seen. Corporate income and franchise tax collections increased more than 14% last fiscal year, for example, from $797 million the previous year to nearly $910 million.

Smith said cutting corporate income taxes will attract new business and allow Missouri companies to pay higher wages or otherwise invest more in their businesses.

"This should be an economic driver in the state," he said.

Democrats on the committee questioned whether cutting corporate taxes would bring more business to the state and instead advocated to spend the money on higher pay for state workers, tax cuts specifically for low-income workers and other government services.