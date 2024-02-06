Mo. home sales down, food stamp use up

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Even as Missouri Gov. Mike Parson prepares to announce plans for reopening some businesses and outdoor activities, new reports detail the the economic impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on state residents.

A report released this month said applications for food stamps increased 64% from February to March in Missouri. The report from the Missouri Budget Project, a nonpartisan think tank, said 61,164 people applied for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, up from 37,201 in February, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The state's housing market is also taking a hit, with home sales down almost 20% in March compared to March 2019, according to the Missouri Realtors Association. And new home listings dropped almost 12%, the association said in a report.