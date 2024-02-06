Mo. high court: referendum laws hinder voters' rights

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday state lawmakers have illegally limited citizens' right to weigh in on laws, a decision that could make it easier for people to force a statewide vote on laws they don't like in the future.

In a 5-2 decision, judges wrote Missouri citizens' right to overturn laws passed by the Legislature is a "fundamental expression of the power held by the people."

"The legislature must not be permitted to use procedural formalities to interfere with or impede this constitutional right that is so integral to Missouri's democratic system of government," Judge Mary Russell wrote.

The case stems from a 2019 Missouri law banning most abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy.

Tuesday's ruling won't ultimately affect the fate of the anti-abortion law — which currently is blocked by a separate federal court case — but could make it easier for people to force a statewide vote on future laws they don't like.

Critics of the abortion law had sued after running out of time to collect signatures to put the measure to a public vote. They blamed delays on the Secretary of State's Office.

In Missouri, referendum petitions must be submitted to the Secretary of State's Office 90 days after the end of the legislative session during which the law passed. A 1997 state law requires petitions to contain an official ballot title certified by the secretary of state, and another law sets forth procedural deadlines for the secretary of state to approve that ballot title.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the group No Bans No Choice sought to overturn those rules after Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft used all of his allotted time to approve the ballot title, leaving petition gatherers with just two weeks to collect hundreds of thousands of signatures.

Ashcroft had argued that even with such a tight turnaround time, it's still possible to collect enough signatures to put a law to a referendum vote.

But Russell wrote that especially for people who can't afford to pay workers to gather signatures, the deadlines are a hurdle to access the referendum process.