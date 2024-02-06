Mo. governor denounces expanding government health care

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday he plans to fight efforts to expand the number of people eligible for government health care, as a ballot initiative to do so gains momentum.

Advocates are collecting signatures to put the issue on November's ballot. The proposed constitutional amendment would allow adults earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level to access Medicaid starting in July 2021.

Parson warned the Republican-led Legislature during his State of the State address Wednesday that Medicaid expansion is "a massive tax increase that Missourians cannot afford."

On Thursday, he told The Associated Press expanding Medicaid eligibility would mean taking money away from education, workforce development, and roads and bridges in order to pay for health care for more people.

The ballot initiative includes no dedicated funding source, meaning the state's share of the additional costs would come from existing revenue.

"I will be out there making sure people are aware of the facts, of what I believe the facts to be, and let them make a decision at the ballot box," Parson told the AP. "I think that's really important, that everybody hears both sides of this issue."

States had the option to extend eligibility under former President Barack Obama's federal health insurance program. But many Republican-led legislatures, including Missouri's, have long fought such efforts.