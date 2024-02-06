Mo. GOP contenders distance themselves from McConnell

PEVELY, Mo. — As the U.S. Senate primary campaign nears its end in Missouri, all three leading Republican candidates are making it clear that if elected, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell won't have their support.

Twenty-one Republicans are on the ballot Tuesday, with former Gov. Eric Greitens, state Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler believed to be the leading contenders. Eleven Democrats are competing.

The Missouri candidates are among conservative Senate hopefuls who have fallen in line behind former President Donald Trump, who has attacked McConnell and advocated for new Senate leadership if Republicans win back the chamber in November. Trump remains popular in Missouri but has not endorsed anyone in the primary.

Greitens, who resigned amid scandal in 2018, has said throughout the campaign that he wants McConnell ousted.

Schmitt, speaking Wednesday in Columbia, Missouri, said McConnell hasn't endorsed him, "and I don't endorse him for leadership," KOMU-TV reported.

Former Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau on the Lake on April 17, 2021, in Branson, Missouri. Nathan Papes ~ The Springfield News-Leader via AP, file

Hartzler was more effusive.

"I'm not going to support him," Hartzler told The Associated Press during a campaign stop Thursday in Pevely. "We need true conservatives who are going to fight for our values and stop this train wreck, stop President (Joe) Biden, stop (Senate Majority Leader Chuck) Schumer, stop (Speaker of the House Nancy) Pelosi and save our country."

One possible replacement she mentioned: Josh Hawley, who raised a fist to salute protesters ahead of the Capitol riot Jan. 6, 2021, and was the first Republican senator to announce he would object to certification of the 2020 election. Hawley has endorsed Hartzler, who was among 147 House Republicans who voted against certification.

The candidates are spending the final days making their closing arguments in a race in which many voters are still undecided. Among them is Dione Parrish, 53, who plans to vote in the GOP primary and attended Schmitt's rally in Columbia.

"In the past, especially with Republicans, we've been betrayed many times," Parrish said. "They say the right things and know the language, and then they betray us. So I'm really looking, trying to look deeper and harder so that doesn't happen."

Missouri Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday at a bar in Columbia, Missouri. Summer Ballentine ~ Associated Press

Schmitt painted himself as a fighter for the people, nodding to his penchant for lawsuits, including over mask mandates. President Biden's administration has been a frequent target.

"My job as your attorney general is pretty simple: I get up in the morning, I go to work, I sue Joe Biden and I go home," Schmitt said to applause. "I wake up the next day, and I do it all over again."

Hartzler is focusing on social issues, including her opposition to abortion.

Greitens, the usually brash former Navy SEAL officer who drew condemnation in June for a campaign video showing him brandishing a shotgun and declaring he's hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only, is taking a softer approach down the stretch.