Mo. couple sentenced for participating in Jan. 6 riot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A couple from Springfield apologized for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and said they got caught up in the crowd excitement after former President Donald Trump urged people to march to the Capitol.

They were sentenced Thursday for a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Zachary Wilson was sentenced to 45 days of home detention and Kelsey Wilson to 30 days, along with 60 hours of community service. They also must each pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol, The Kansas City Star reported.