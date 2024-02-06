All sections
January 28, 2022
Mo. couple sentenced for participating in Jan. 6 riot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A couple from Springfield apologized for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and said they got caught up in the crowd excitement after former President Donald Trump urged people to march to the Capitol. They were sentenced Thursday for a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building...
Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A couple from Springfield apologized for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and said they got caught up in the crowd excitement after former President Donald Trump urged people to march to the Capitol.

They were sentenced Thursday for a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Zachary Wilson was sentenced to 45 days of home detention and Kelsey Wilson to 30 days, along with 60 hours of community service. They also must each pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol, The Kansas City Star reported.

"I know what I did on January sixth was wrong," Kelsey Wilson said before sentencing. "We got caught up in everything that had been happening over the last year and we got swept up in the crowd. And I'm deeply and truly sorry and embarrassed for my actions that day."

Prosecutors said the Wilsons illegally entered the Capitol, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

The Wilsons attorneys noted the couple did not destroy any property or commit any violence and were in the Capitol for less than 20 minutes.

The Wilsons are the third and fourth Missourians to be sentenced of the 18 who have been charged in the Capitol riot.

