Mo. county settles underwire bra jail dispute for $405K

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri county has agreed to pay $405,000 to settle two lawsuits filed in a dispute that began when some underwire bras set off metal detectors at the county detention center.

The Jackson County Legislature approved the settlement this week for two longtime jail employees who alleged in sexual discrimination lawsuits that they were reprimanded and given different duties when they repeatedly failed to pass the screening machines at the jail, The Kansas City Star reported.

The dispute started in May 2019 when the county installed metal detectors at the detention center to keep weapons, cellphones and other contraband out of the jail in downtown Kansas City.

When underwire bras set off the detectors, attorneys were told they either had to remove them or meet with their clients via phone and separated by a window.

About 75 female attorneys and their supporters staged a public protest carrying signs such as "We need support!" when Jackson County Sheriff Daryl Forte and detention center director Diana Turner refused to find a solution.

Eventually, a secondary screening system was set up for attorneys and other visitors who might have contact with inmates — but not for female jail employees.