Mo. conservation agents help fight fires in western U.S.

Missouri Department of Conservation agents are fighting wildfires in the western United States.

Wildlife regional supervisor Matt Bowyer and 16 other MDC employees are part of a larger crew who are headed to Custer, South Dakota, after fighting the Pine Tree Fire in northwest Colorado, MDC media specialist Candice Davis said Thursday.

Southeast Region design development superintendent Ronnie Thurston, who works out of the Cape Girardeau conservation office and served on fire crews about seven years ago, was among the 20 or so other conservation personnel who were to deploy to Florida to help recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Thurston, like the rest of those gathered Thursday morning in Cape Girardeau, volunteered for the two-week assignment and said fighting fires was useful experience.

“We’re just wanting to help other folks like we helped people affected by fires,” he said. “We’ve helped in a lot of situations.”

The crews were willing to help, but the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency called off the deployment at the last minute.