NewsSeptember 9, 2022

MMA fighter Ronald Coleman to give talk on 'The Ultimate Fight'

Mixed martial arts fighter Ronald "The Servant" Coleman will be keynote speaker for The Men's Conference on Saturday at Connection Point Church. Starting at 4:30 p.m., 353 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson, the event will have plenty of activities, according to lead pastor Chris Vaught. ...

Danny Walter
Mixed martial arts fighter Ronald "The Servant" Coleman will speak at the Connection Point Church Men's Conference on Saturday.
Mixed martial arts fighter Ronald "The Servant" Coleman will speak at the Connection Point Church Men's Conference on Saturday.

Mixed martial arts fighter Ronald "The Servant" Coleman will be keynote speaker for The Men's Conference on Saturday at Connection Point Church.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., 353 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson, the event will have plenty of activities, according to lead pastor Chris Vaught. He said men can play basketball, pickleball or even do some ax throwing in the back of two semi-trailers brought in for the event. He said the conference will also have cornhole alleys, indoor games, video games and big screen TVs showing college football.

"We're going to have a lot of activities for dudes to be involved in," Vaught said. "Just a cool environment for guys to come and hang out together, play some games."

At 6:30 p.m., the attendees will all gather in the church for praise and worship, and Coleman will give his presentation titled "The Ultimate Fight."

Coleman recently moved to Cape Girardeau from Omaha, Nebraska. He said, when it comes to men, he believes they have a lot of battles they try to cover up, and those battles go unspoken.

"It's a secret life that keeps us from fullness. It's a secret life that keeps us bound. My goal is just to try to help men in those areas that we are taught to be a 'man' about," Coleman said.

Rather than his MMA fights inspiring his message to men, Coleman said it was the message of Christ that inspires who he is in the cage.

"My walk with Christ is the ultimate fight," Coleman said. "I call myself 'The Servant' because I never wanted to get to a point where I wasn't humble. If I can always be a servant, and God calls us to serve, serving is what allows me to stay in alignment."

Vaught said all men are welcome to attend the conference

"Our goal is simple," Vaught said. "We want to inspire men to live out God's calling on their life. We're just convicted that when men are inspired to live out their God-given purpose, that they are instruments of hope and change in their home and community."

There will be a meet and greet with Coleman for photos outside an actual MMA cage in the church's lobby.

For more information and/or to register for the event, visit www.yourcpc.church/events.

