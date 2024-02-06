MMA fighter Ronald Coleman to give talk on 'The Ultimate Fight'

Mixed martial arts fighter Ronald "The Servant" Coleman will be keynote speaker for The Men's Conference on Saturday at Connection Point Church.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., 353 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson, the event will have plenty of activities, according to lead pastor Chris Vaught. He said men can play basketball, pickleball or even do some ax throwing in the back of two semi-trailers brought in for the event. He said the conference will also have cornhole alleys, indoor games, video games and big screen TVs showing college football.

"We're going to have a lot of activities for dudes to be involved in," Vaught said. "Just a cool environment for guys to come and hang out together, play some games."

At 6:30 p.m., the attendees will all gather in the church for praise and worship, and Coleman will give his presentation titled "The Ultimate Fight."

Coleman recently moved to Cape Girardeau from Omaha, Nebraska. He said, when it comes to men, he believes they have a lot of battles they try to cover up, and those battles go unspoken.

"It's a secret life that keeps us from fullness. It's a secret life that keeps us bound. My goal is just to try to help men in those areas that we are taught to be a 'man' about," Coleman said.