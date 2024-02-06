MLK's niece to speak at 2018 Lincoln Day dinner

Alveda C. King, the niece of late civil-rights activist the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., will speak at the annual Lincoln Day dinner April 6 in Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Girardeau County Republican Women’s Club, which hosts the event, announced the keynote speaker in a news release.

The 49th annual Lincoln Day Dinner & Celebration will be at the Arena Building.

Lori Trump, who chairs the Lincoln Day celebration and is no relation to President Donald Trump, said King is “a figure of unity” at a time when our nation is politically divided.

Adrienne Ross, an author, editor, columnist and speaker, will serve as emcee. The theme of the dinner will be “America: Return to God.”

“We are just so excited,” Trump said of the featured speaker.

King is a civil-rights advocate with a “conservative bent,” Trump said.

“There just seems to be a lot of interest in her coming,” she said.

Tickets have not gone on sale. More details will be announced later, Trump said.