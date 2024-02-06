All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 13, 2021
MLK events scheduled for coming days
Activities to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will feel different this year, with virtual events replacing in-person gatherings. This year's events begin Thursday and continue through Monday and will all be broadcast via Zoom. The call-in number for all events is (312) 626-6799...
Southeast Missourian

Activities to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will feel different this year, with virtual events replacing in-person gatherings.

This year's events begin Thursday and continue through Monday and will all be broadcast via Zoom. The call-in number for all events is (312) 626-6799.

Birthday Extravaganza

7 p.m. Thursday

Meeting ID: 86948037566

Passcode: 105279

Community Service

6 p.m. Sunday

Meeting ID: 89835513057

Passcode: 608270

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Memorial Breakfast

9 a.m. Monday

Meeting ID: 82965318699

Passcode: 006709

Humanitarian Benefit

1 p.m. Monday

Meeting ID: 88651638753

Passcode: 284166

Also, a humanitarian food drive will be ongoing through Monday. Canned goods, non-perishable items, toiletries, blankets, scarfs, hats and gloves will be accepted and will be distributed to agencies in the community.

For more information, contact Debra Mitchell Braxton at (573) 275-6814 or mitchellbraxtond@capetigers.com, or Sean Braxton at (573) 837-8029 or seanwb92988@icloud.com.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new ame...
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 tril...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy