MLK events scheduled for coming days

Activities to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will feel different this year, with virtual events replacing in-person gatherings.
This year's events begin Thursday and continue through Monday and will all be broadcast via Zoom. The call-in number for all events is (312) 626-6799.
7 p.m. Thursday
Meeting ID: 86948037566
Passcode: 105279
6 p.m. Sunday
Meeting ID: 89835513057
Passcode: 608270
9 a.m. Monday
Meeting ID: 82965318699
Passcode: 006709
1 p.m. Monday
Meeting ID: 88651638753
Passcode: 284166
Also, a humanitarian food drive will be ongoing through Monday. Canned goods, non-perishable items, toiletries, blankets, scarfs, hats and gloves will be accepted and will be distributed to agencies in the community.
For more information, contact Debra Mitchell Braxton at (573) 275-6814 or mitchellbraxtond@capetigers.com, or Sean Braxton at (573) 837-8029 or seanwb92988@icloud.com.
