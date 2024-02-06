MLK Citywide Celebration events come to a close

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration came to a close Monday in Cape Girardeau with the 36th annual Memorial Breakfast and the 20th annual Humanitarian Benefit.

The final two events for this year’s Citywide Celebration featured keynote speeches from pastor George Smith from True Faith Missionary Ministries in Cape Girardeau and the Rev. Dr. Spencer Lamar Booker of The Cathedral at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in St. Louis, along with the presentation of the annual Dr. King Community Service awards.

Smith’s speech questioned why African Americans still celebrate the MLK holiday when things haven’t really changed much for the Black community since the 1960s.

“Even so today with what happened just this past week, when these rioters came and they stormed the Capitol,” Smith said. “We see how they were, and we look at Black Lives Matter and how when Black people got together and they marched, the resistance that we had from the police and the killings and beatings. We still suffer just like they did in the ’60s.

“But we find ourselves today and we watched our white counterparts do something that we’ve never even tried to do,” he said. “They stormed the Capitol building, the heart of America, and still yet nothing was done.”

Smith discussed the mistreatment and misrepresentation of African Americans, and the persecution of the Black community for doing the right thing by marching for justice. Smith’s recommendation was to be like John the Baptist and King.

“When we find ourselves in that situation, what do we do? We have to do just like John the Baptist did,” Smith said. “John the Baptist continued on preaching what was right, even if it cost him his death. Dr. King continued to preach and move for the sake of the, of the black nation even though it cost him his life. It got to the point where he knew that it was going to cost him his life, but he was not afraid. I can remember we talked about how when he made his final sermon, he made his final speech there in Memphis, and when he talked about he wasn’t worried about anything. He wasn’t worried about no man, he wasn’t fearing anything. God had showed him the promised land.

“And so when you look at that speech, he said, ‘All I want to do is God’s will.’ But it seems like to me, today, that when we say we want to do God’s will, we have strayed away from what God’s will really is. We’re supposed to love each other. Whether it be Black, white, blue, brown, green, whatever it is, we’re supposed to be loving one another. We’re supposed to be looking out for one another.”