Mizzou's WWII-era housing faces demolition

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A man who owns two World War II-era Quonset huts in Columbia is preparing to demolish the housing while a third adjacent hut stays put.

City senior building inspector Doug Kenney said Robert Craig had applied for a demolition permit March 21.

Craig has to wait for a historical preservation review before obtaining the permit, which could happen as soon as today.

Craig said he plans to start demolition as soon as he obtains the permit.