Mizzou's 6 columns to undergo repairs

The repair work will include smoothing and sealing cracks, attaching loose stones and sanding veins. Scaffolding went up last week and work is scheduled to start Monday, the Columbia Missourian reported.

Jeffery Brown, senior director for campus facilities, said the columns are structurally sound so the work will be strictly preservation. But moisture has settled into some of the water-absorbent cracks, widening them during severe temperature shifts and releasing loose stones.

Brown said construction crews will waterproof the columns by sealing the cracks with five types of grout.