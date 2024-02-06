All sections
NewsMay 23, 2017
Mizzou's 6 columns to undergo repairs
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The University of Missouri plans to spend $550,000 this summer to repair its iconic columns on the Francis Quadrangle. The six Ionic columns, which were built on the Columbia campus in 1842, have been battered by weather and students over the years...
Associated Press
Workers assemble scaffolding Wednesday around the columns on the Francis Quadrangle at the University of Missouri campus in Columbia, Missouri.
Workers assemble scaffolding Wednesday around the columns on the Francis Quadrangle at the University of Missouri campus in Columbia, Missouri.Emil Lippe ~ Missourian via AP

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The University of Missouri plans to spend $550,000 this summer to repair its iconic columns on the Francis Quadrangle.

The six Ionic columns, which were built on the Columbia campus in 1842, have been battered by weather and students over the years.

The repair work will include smoothing and sealing cracks, attaching loose stones and sanding veins. Scaffolding went up last week and work is scheduled to start Monday, the Columbia Missourian reported.

Jeffery Brown, senior director for campus facilities, said the columns are structurally sound so the work will be strictly preservation. But moisture has settled into some of the water-absorbent cracks, widening them during severe temperature shifts and releasing loose stones.

Brown said construction crews will waterproof the columns by sealing the cracks with five types of grout.

State News
