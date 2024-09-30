All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 28, 2017
Mizzou warns of extremists recruiting on campus
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The University of Missouri is warning students, staff and faculty a white-supremacist group appears to be recruiting on and near the Columbia campus. Chancellor Alexander Cartwright and provost Garnett Stokes sent a message Wednesday saying the recruiting is part of a national push by supremacist groups to gain members...
Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The University of Missouri is warning students, staff and faculty a white-supremacist group appears to be recruiting on and near the Columbia campus.

Chancellor Alexander Cartwright and provost Garnett Stokes sent a message Wednesday saying the recruiting is part of a national push by supremacist groups to gain members.

"We are aware that white supremacist groups are recruiting on college campuses across the U.S.," the memo stated, according to reporting by The Columbia Daily Tribune. "If you become aware of any activity that might violate university policies, please contact the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX."

The warning comes as the university continues to recover from student protests over race issues in the fall of 2015, which led to the resignation of the University of Missouri System president and the chancellor and brought national publicity to the school.

The memo was sent after university officials saw flyers around campus that read, "Looking for Young Midwestern Patriots."

The flyers displayed what the Southern Poverty Law Center and others said is a neo-fascist symbol.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The flyers are the only evidence officials have that Missouri students are being recruited, university spokesman Christian Basi said.

The university received reports a flyer was placed on a bulletin board near the MU Student Center, and some flyers were posted near bus stops on campus, Basi said.

No one responded to an email to the address listed on the flyer, The Tribune reported.

"We have not seen or heard any direct activity related to recruitment, but we are watching the situation very carefully," Basi said.

The university and state law do not prohibit students from joining outside political groups, including the Ku Klux Klan or neo-Nazi hate groups, because most of the campus is considered an open forum for free speech.

Basi said the university wants any confrontations between people with differing views to remain peaceful.

"If there was an incident, we would engage immediately," he said.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new ame...
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy