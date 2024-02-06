Mizzou to test dog bone cancer therapy on human brain cancer

ST. LOUIS -- Veterinary researchers at Mizzou have had such success with a new immunotherapy approach for bone cancer treatment in dogs, the results have now helped secure FDA approval to test the method on human brain cancer patients.

In collaboration with the biotech company ELIAS Animal Health, scientists treated 14 dogs with a personalized vaccine made from each dog's cancer cells. They then boosted the animal's immune response by removing the dog's own white blood cells, growing them in a lab, and then reinjecting them into the dog to attack the tumors. Early results suggest the treatment allows dogs to live longer than standard care.

"It's very clear that the approach caused an immune response that extended these dogs' lives substantially," said principal investigator Jeffrey Bryan, a professor at the University of Missouri's College of Veterinary Medicine.

Osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer treated by the scientists, is the most common type of bone cancer in dogs. Dr. Rhonda Feinmehl, an expert in veterinary oncology at the Veterinary Specialty Center in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, said it makes up 85% of bone tumor cases.

In large dogs, the tumor often appears in the limbs and grows rapidly and aggressively. Not only does the local bone cancer limit the dog's ability to move, but it also quickly spreads to other parts of the body.

"By the time we diagnose osteosarcoma, it is often already microscopically spread," Feinmehl said.

Currently, the average dog with osteosarcoma will live four to six months if the tumor is removed surgically and up to a year if the surgery is followed up by chemotherapy.

"In spite of several decades of mixing and matching chemotherapy drugs for dogs with osteosarcoma, we really haven't moved the needle on extending their lives substantially compared to what we were doing 20 or 30 years ago," Bryan said. "The chemotherapy helps but only to a limited extent."

But immunotherapy trains the body's own immune system to recognize cancer and attack it, stopping the spread of cells gone rogue.

One way to do that is to inject a patient with a vaccine made out of the patient's own tumor cells. Cancer cells collected during the surgery are sterilized and irradiated to make sure they cannot divide further, mixed with potent chemicals producing a strong immune response, and injected back into the patient's body. Over the next several weeks, the patient's immune system starts to produce immune cells that are trained to recognize cancer with great precision.