Mizzou suspends fraternity activities after hospitalization

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The University of Missouri-Columbia has suspended all fraternity activities after an alcohol-filled party ended with a freshman being taken to a hospital.

An initial investigation found that several members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity were believed to have consumed significant amounts of alcohol during the party, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

No other details were available, including the condition of the student, who was found unresponsive early Wednesday.

A crowd of about 200 people gathered late Wednesday outside the Phi Gamma Delta house, with some chanting "Stop the hazing. We want justice," The Columbia Missourian reported.

"Hazing has gone on for too long, and it shouldn't take someone almost dying for the university to do something about it," one student, Olivia Sommer, said.

Besides the clampdown on fraternity social events, the university's Phi Gamma Delta chapter also has been suspended temporarily. The suspension was ordered by the university and the fraternity's national organization.

The fraternity's national president and spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press on Thursday seeking comment.