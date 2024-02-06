All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsOctober 22, 2021
Mizzou suspends fraternity activities after hospitalization
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The University of Missouri-Columbia has suspended all fraternity activities after an alcohol-filled party ended with a freshman being taken to a hospital. An initial investigation found that several members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity were believed to have consumed significant amounts of alcohol during the party, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported...
Associated Press
University of Missouri junior Eleanor Wilson holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity, also known as Fiji, on Wednesday in Columbia, Missouri. One of Fiji's pledges recently went to the hospital because of alcohol poisoning.
University of Missouri junior Eleanor Wilson holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity, also known as Fiji, on Wednesday in Columbia, Missouri. One of Fiji's pledges recently went to the hospital because of alcohol poisoning.Owen Zilla ~ Missourian via AP

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The University of Missouri-Columbia has suspended all fraternity activities after an alcohol-filled party ended with a freshman being taken to a hospital.

An initial investigation found that several members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity were believed to have consumed significant amounts of alcohol during the party, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

No other details were available, including the condition of the student, who was found unresponsive early Wednesday.

A crowd of about 200 people gathered late Wednesday outside the Phi Gamma Delta house, with some chanting "Stop the hazing. We want justice," The Columbia Missourian reported.

"Hazing has gone on for too long, and it shouldn't take someone almost dying for the university to do something about it," one student, Olivia Sommer, said.

Besides the clampdown on fraternity social events, the university's Phi Gamma Delta chapter also has been suspended temporarily. The suspension was ordered by the university and the fraternity's national organization.

The fraternity's national president and spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press on Thursday seeking comment.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Missouri University Police Department and the Office of Student Accountability & Support also continue to investigate.

"We are extremely concerned about the events that were occurring at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity," Bill Stackman, vice chancellor for Student Affairs at the Columbia campus, said in a statement.

He said there would be a thorough review of the methods put in place to ensure safety at fraternity events

"As part of the investigations, we will hold anyone accountable who is found to have willfully ignored or violated university regulations," he said. "Those individuals could also face criminal charges."

Conner Sibley, Mizzou's Greek council president and a senior at the school, said in a statement the group is "in agreement with the actions being taken by the university," adding "nothing is more important than the safety of the Mizzou community."

The suspension follows warnings last month for students to be aware of suspected drugged drinks on the Columbia campus. The warnings came after the institution's office for Civil Rights & Title IX received multiple reports of people suspecting drinks were drugged at locations throughout Columbia, including some who may have been at fraternity social events.

Campus police and the Columbia Police Department were investigating those cases.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy