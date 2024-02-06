Mizzou not counting on state support for funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The University of Missouri Board of Curators has agreed to changes seeking to stabilize the university system's finances in the face of reduced state aid and the likelihood lawmakers won't increase funding in the near future.

The board approved a new process Thursday for approving construction projects and discussed how to raise faculty and staff salaries as it worked on five-year budget plans, The Columbia Daily Tribune reported.

With declining state support, the board voted to end the traditional practice of allowing each campus to pick a top-priority project and submit it to the state Department of Higher Education for submission, after which it went to the curators.

In the future, curators will approve each project before fundraising can begin, financial officer Ryan Rapp said.

The change came after the curators approved four construction requests -- one for each campus -- at their July meeting while knowing the state would provide little money for the projects.

A project that was not on the curators' previous lists, a $96 million music and performing arts campus in Kansas City, won legislative approval for bond financing that was vetoed by Gov. Eric Greitens.

"The purpose of this is to have the system board and president driving strategic change," said curator David Steelman of Rolla.