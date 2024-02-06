Mizzou leader backtracks after blocking students on Twitter

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The leader of the University of Missouri system and chancellor of its flagship Columbia campus is backtracking in the face of backlash and a possible lawsuit for blocking critical students on Twitter.

Spokesman Christian Basi on Thursday said system president and Columbia chancellor Mun Choi unblocked the students Wednesday, the same day a lawyer warned he would sue if Choi didn't do so.

Choi had blocked students who criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and blamed him for a marked uptick in COVID-19 cases in the community.

One tweet called for Choi's resignation and included a photo with an expletive. Basi said some of the tweets about Choi included "abusive comments, and they were filled with expletives."

Basi said Choi unblocked the accounts because he's focused on leading the school through the pandemic and Mizzou "does not need the distraction."

But attorney Chris Bennett, who is representing some of the students, said a student journalist blocked by Choi never tweeted anything directly critical of him. Bennett said many of the tweets didn't even tag Choi, meaning he would have had to go out of his way to find them.

"He was actually searching his name and finding tweets that I guess offended him in some way and blocking them," Bennett said.

Bennett said that violates students' free-speech rights because Choi, as the leader of a public university system, blocked some students from public forums about the university.

"Morally, I just think it's problematic that a president of a university would not listen to students and would actually seek to silence their voices and hide their voices from him so that he doesn't have to listen to them," he said. "That's a failure of leadership."

Mike Olson, who is studying to get his Ph.D. in history at the University of Missouri-Columbia, said he's repeatedly tweeted concerns about Mizzou reopening amid the pandemic and criticism of Choi's handling of the pandemic. He found out Choi blocked him Wednesday.